Azerbaijan expands diplomatic presence with new missions and embassy operations abroad

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan launched diplomatic missions in Bangkok (the Kingdom of Thailand) and Muscat (the Sultanate of Oman) in 2024, while its embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran resumed operations on July 15, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan’s report for 2024 said, Trend reports.

"As a result, the total number of Azerbaijan’s diplomatic missions abroad has reached ninety-two, including sixty-nine embassies, six permanent missions, nine consulates general, seven embassy offices, and one representative office. The Republic of Vanuatu has requested the establishment of a consulate general in Baku, while the Cook Islands has expressed interest in establishing diplomatic relations.

As in previous years, Azerbaijan has continued to contribute to global peace, security, and sustainable development, actively participating in multilateral cooperation within international organizations in 2024," the report said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel