Eni starts production at Baleine Phase 2 offshore Côte d'Ivoire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Eni has successfully initiated production from Phase 2 of the Baleine field offshore Côte d'Ivoire, Trend reports.

With this new phase, production is set to reach 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas, further boosting Côte d'Ivoire’s energy capacity.

The Phase 2 operations involve the deployment of the Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Unit (FPSO) Petrojarl Kong, alongside the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit (FSO) Yamoussoukro for oil export. Additionally, 100% of the processed gas will be directed to the local energy market through a pipeline established during Phase 1.

The FID for the project was made in December 2022, with Phase 1 commencing in August 2023, and Phase 2 completing safely and on time.

Since entering Côte d'Ivoire in 2015, Eni has been actively involved in the country's energy sector, with a daily production of around 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent. The company operates 10 deepwater blocks in Côte d'Ivoire, in partnership with Petroci Holding.

With Phase 2 now online and the development of Phase 3 under consideration, total production at Baleine is expected to reach 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cubic feet of gas, further solidifying Côte d'Ivoire's role as a regional energy hub.