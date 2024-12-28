Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva participates in inauguration of Center for Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries (Creative Center), established by the Ministry of Culture, was inaugurated on December 28 with the participation of Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli provided an overview of the facilities at the Center, highlighting its mission to support young talents, enhance their professional skills, and foster the realization of creative potential.

The Center aims to implement cultural and creative industry projects, support the establishment and growth of new entrepreneurial ventures and startups, facilitate the creation and export of local creative products and services, and attract talented youth from various regions.

The Creative Center is running several successful initiatives, including three incubation programs focused on Music, “Gametech,” and “Cultech,” resulting in 20 startups and over 50 active residents.

Adil Karimli noted that since 2023, the Ministry has been organizing the "Creative Talks" project. This initiative promotes the development of skills in culture and creativity in both the capital and the regions, serving as an educational platform aimed at supporting the formation of creative entities.

The Center also organizes masterclasses and training sessions on the use of artificial intelligence in animation, music and film industries, design, and creative fields under the "Ai4Art" project. Over 200 young individuals participate in these educational programs.

The Center encompasses the "Creative Market" marketplace platform and the "Creative Edu.az" educational center, providing additional support and resources for creative development.

The Center is equipped with advanced technology to support diverse creative endeavors, including studios for photo and video production, sound recording, animation, dance, and more.

The Creative Center collaborates with both local entities and international organizations as its partners.

The establishment of the Center for the Development of Cultural and Creative Industries was approved by an order of the President of Azerbaijan on July 22, 2022. Founded by the Ministry of Culture in 2024, it is part of the Action Plan for the “2022-2026 Social and Economic Development Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan.”