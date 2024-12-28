Portuguese President sends letter of condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The President of the Portuguese Republic Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of life in the plane crash involving the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines flight, which resulted in numerous casualties and many injured.

In this moment of grief, I convey through you, on behalf of the Portuguese people and of my own, heartfelt condolences and solidarity to the families of the victims and wishes for a speedy recovery to those affected by this accident.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the expression of my highest consideration and personal esteem," the letter reads.