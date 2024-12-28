Azerbaijan confirms arrival of 24 bodies from Embraer-190 crash on December 28

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The bodies of the three crew members and 21 passengers who died in the crash of the Embraer-190 aircraft will be brought to Azerbaijan on December 28, 2024, informed sources say, Trend reports.

An Embraer 190 passenger plane belonging to AZAL, en route from Baku to Grozny, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

The plane was carrying 67 people, including 62 passengers and 5 crew members.

Following the crash, 27 individuals were hospitalized: 15 from Azerbaijan, 8 from Russia, and 3 from Kyrgyzstan. The identity of one person has yet to be confirmed.

Tragically, both pilots and a flight attendant were killed, while two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four deceased were transported to Azerbaijan.

The plane’s black box has been located, and efforts are underway to analyze it in accordance with international aviation protocols. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, with final conclusions to be drawn once all necessary research and data analysis are completed.