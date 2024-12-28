Int'l Parliamentarians Congress SecGen expresses condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Sitara Ayaz, the Secretary General of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of lives in the plane crash involving the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the International Parliamentarians Congress (IPC), I wish to extend our deepest condolences to you, the government, and the people of Azerbaijan during this incredibly difficult time following the tragic crash of Azerbaijan Airlines near Aktau, Kazakhstan, on December 25th, 2024.

The loss of so many precious lives is a profound and heart-wrenching tragedy. Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of the victims, and we can only imagine the immense sorrow they are enduring. We also hold the survivors in our thoughts, wishing them a swift and full recovery.

I am confident that the people of Azerbaijan will draw strength from each other as they cope with this heartbreaking loss. Please know that you and the people of Azerbaijan are in our thoughts, and we stand in solidarity with you in this moment of mourning," the letter reads.