Croatian PM extends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. The Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of life in the plane crash involving the aircraft of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) on December 25 near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

"Dear Mr. President,

It is with deep sadness that I received the tragic news of the death of the passengers and crew of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane that crashed while travelling from Baku to Grozny on 25 December. It is heart-breaking that so many innocent lives were lost in the plane crush.

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Croatia and in my personal capacity, I would like to express my deepest condolences to you, to the families of the deceased and all those affected by that tragedy. I would also like to wish a speedy recovery to all of the injured passengers.

Please accept. Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration," the letter reads.