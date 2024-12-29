Azerbaijan's second Alley of Honor to host burials of crew members fallen in Aktau plane crash

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The crew members of the Embraer 190 aircraft, which crashed near Aktau while operating flight J2-8243 from Baku to Grozny, will be laid to rest at the Second Alley of Honor in Baku, Trend reports.

The farewell ceremony for the pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov, along with flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, will take place today at noon.

To note, in the aftermath of the tragic crash, the remains of the three crew members—pilots Kshnyakin, Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Aliyeva—along with 21 other passengers, were returned to Azerbaijan’s Baku.

Earlier, the remains of four victims and 14 injured individuals were also delivered to Baku. The identification of the remaining victims of the disaster is currently underway.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the relevant authorities.