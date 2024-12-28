Azerbaijani telecommunication venture publicizes its liquidation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Azerbaijan's Avirtelecom Limited Liability Company (LLC) has announced its liquidation, Trend reports via the "Taxes" online newspaper of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy.

The creditors were required to contact the following address within two months: AZ1106, Baku city, Narimanov district, Araz str., building 50C.

To note, the company was registered in Azerbaijan in 2015. The legal representative of the company with an authorized capital of 100 manat ($59) is Kamran Hasanzade.

