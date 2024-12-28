BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. Armenia's accelerating militarization is the most significant barrier to the completion of the normalization process between the two countries, Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its 2024 report, Trend reports.

The ministry stated that, despite progress in bilateral negotiations, Armenia's ongoing revanchist tendencies and rapid militarization—with direct support from foreign powers—continue to hinder efforts to resolve territorial disputes with Azerbaijan. The lack of political will from Armenia to amend its constitution and other legal frameworks, which still contain territorial claims against Azerbaijan, remains a major obstacle.

Armenia's position on maintaining outdated OSCE institutions related to the former Minsk process, which have lost relevance and functionality in the current situation. This stance casts doubt on Armenia's commitment to the normalization agenda with Azerbaijan.

Additionally, Armenia's rapid militarization with external support, combined with a year-long baseless and defamatory campaign against Azerbaijan on various international platforms, has posed significant obstacles to the logical conclusion of the negotiation process. It also emphasizes that this campaign, particularly the attacks related to COP29 in Baku, was largely neutralized due to Azerbaijan's systematic, consistent, and targeted efforts, ensuring the continuation of the normalization process within the framework of Azerbaijan's proposed agenda, the report said.