Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva and Head of Baku Media Center Arzu Aliyeva attend inauguration of photo exhibition titled “Listen to the Sound of Time” launched at Seaside National Park (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 28. A photo exhibition titled “Listen to the Sound of Time” has been inaugurated at the Seaside National Park, Trend reports.

The exhibition aims to highlight the wisdom and life experiences of elderly individuals, featuring portraits of residents from a social services institution for the elderly.

The opening ceremony was organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Seaside Boulevard Department. The event was attended by Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, and Arzu Aliyeva, Head of the Baku Media Center.

During the exhibition, Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva conversed with the elderly residents, inquiring about their well-being and taking commemorative photos with them.

The “Listen to the Sound of Time” photo exhibition also attracted the interest of city residents.