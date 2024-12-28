Kazakh, Azerbaijani medical staff coordinate Aktau jet crash victims' evacuation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 28. Medical professionals from Kazakhstan are set to engage in a collaborative consultation with their counterparts in Azerbaijan concerning the logistical and procedural aspects of the evacuation of two patients who sustained injuries in the recent aviation incident in Aktau, Kazakhstan's Ministry of Health stated, Trend reports.

"Currently, six patients remain under treatment at the Mangistau Regional Multidisciplinary Hospital, four of them in the intensive care unit and two in the trauma department. Their condition has not worsened; one patient has been taken off vasopressors, and one injured patient has had his tonic dosage reduced from three to one.

Discussions are also underway with health authorities in the Kyrgyz Republic regarding the transportation of three injured individuals. Two of them are stable for transport, while one remains in critical condition and on a ventilator.

On the evacuation of two patients to Azerbaijan, a consultation will be held with doctors to assess their readiness for transportation," the Ministry reported.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

Following the crash of the passenger plane, 27 people were admitted to the hospital. Of them, 15 people are citizens of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 8 of the Russian Federation, and 3 of the Kyrgyz Republic. The identity of one person has not yet been determined.

Both pilots of the crew as well as a stewardess were dead; two crew members survived.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.

