Kyrgyzstan organizes repatriation of citizens affected by Aktau plane crash

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, December 29. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Kyrgyzstan, along with the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kazakhstan, is coordinating efforts to transport citizens who were injured in the recent plane crash near Aktau back to Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports, referring to the country’s MFA.

The representatives from the relevant services of Kyrgyzstan arrived in Aktau on December 28 to meet with all the affected individuals.

Arrangements are underway to transport a Kyrgyz citizen, A.R., born in 1998, using a specially equipped aircraft. Other injured individuals, in stable condition, will return to Kyrgyzstan on December 30, accompanied by representatives of the relevant authorities and their family members.

The Kyrgyz Ministry also stated that the embassy has worked out the details of compensation payments, which will be determined and distributed to the affected individuals as soon as possible.

Additionally, the Kyrgyz Embassy in Kazakhstan is in contact with representatives of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) regarding the airline’s compensation and insurance payouts.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.