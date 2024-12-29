ICAO representative arrives in Kazakhstan to join investigation of Aktau plane crash

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. The representative of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) arrived in Kazakhstan to join the investigation of the crash of the plane of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) near the city of Aktau on a Baku-Grozny flight, the statement of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Transport said, Trend reports.

“The accredited observer, head of the aircraft accident investigation section, Tormodur Tormodson, arrived in Aktau city on December 29 on behalf of ICAO Secretary General.

ICAO highly appreciated the actions of the aviation authorities of Kazakhstan in the openness of the investigation and the involvement of interested states.

Thus, all 17 international experts are in the city of Aktau,” the statement reads.

The passenger plane Embraer 190 belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport on December 25.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.