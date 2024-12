BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Roland Price, Regional Director for the South Caucasus at the World Bank (WB), has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Trend reports.

Will be updated