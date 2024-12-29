Azerbaijan, Russia discuss AZAL plane crash investigation progress

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin held a telephone conversation with the Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan Kamran Aliyev to discuss the progress of the investigation into the AZAL plane crash near Aktau, Kazakhstan, Trend reports citing the Russian Investigative Committee.

The heads of the two agencies discussed the ongoing investigation into the circumstances of the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) aircraft. The passengers on board included citizens from Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan. The conversation also covered the established cooperation between Russian investigators and criminal experts, and their counterparts from Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan's investigative teams.

Bastrykin reassured that the most experienced officials from Russia’s Investigative Committee, equipped with advanced forensic technology, are involved in the investigation. He emphasized that a comprehensive set of investigative actions is underway, aiming to determine all the causes and circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

During the conversation, both sides outlined the key tasks for the joint investigation plan and expressed their commitment to continuing the broad cooperation.