Czech President sends condolences to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel has sent a letter of condolences to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev following the tragic loss of lives in the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is with deep concern and profound sorrow that I learned of the tragic crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines flight, which has claimed so many lives. I am convinced that all the circumstances that led to this terrible event must be properly investigated.

In this moment of grief, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences, both personally and on behalf of the citizens of the Czech Republic, to those who have lost their loved ones and to all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.