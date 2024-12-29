I am proud of my daughter - father of Aktau plane crash victim

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. I am proud of my daughter, said Jalil Aliyev, father of Hokuma Aliyeva, the flight attendant who tragically lost her life in the plane crash near Aktau, Trend reports.

Speaking at a farewell ceremony at Heydar Aliyev International Airport for the three crew members—pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyaninov, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva—who died in the accident, Aliyev expressed his deep sorrow, stating:

"Of course, this is a grave tragedy. The entire Azerbaijani people, the state, and the nation equally bear the burden of this tragic event. I offer my condolences to the entire nation. I am proud of my daughter. May her memory live forever. I love her very much."

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.

On December 28, the bodies of the three crew members—Kshnyakin, Kalyaninov, and Aliyeva—along with the remains of 21 passengers, were transported back to Azerbaijan.