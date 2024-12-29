Georgia’s strength lies in peace and national interests - President Kavelashvili

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Georgian people have always understood that peace is essential for survival and development, said Mikheil Kavelashvili, the newly elected President of Georgia, during his inauguration ceremony at Parliament today, Trend reports.

"Achieving prosperity, continuous development, and ensuring a safe, bright future—striving for happiness—can only be possible if we approach existing challenges with caution, analyze the threats we face, and make decisions not based on emotions, but on understanding.

The analysis of past mistakes should be the foundation for all future decisions. We must be guided solely by our national interests. In recent years, amid regional and global events, our country has faced numerous challenges, some of which posed serious threats with potentially devastating consequences. However, we overcame these challenges by standing united as a Georgian people and state.

The decisive factor has been the character of the freedom-loving Georgian spirit, one that cannot tolerate oppression, injustice, disrespect, or arrogance. This spirit demands respect for our traditions, values, national identity, family, faith, and equal treatment for our homeland. Thanks to this strong, unyielding character, the Georgian people and state managed to maintain peace in the face of inequality, confront injustice and lies, and continue our economic progress. This has allowed us to strengthen our country and move toward joining the European family," the president noted.