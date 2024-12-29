Kazakhstan's commission outlines investigation plan for Aktau plane crash

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. The Kazakhstan commission investigating the plane crash near Aktau has outlined its plan of action for the investigation, Trend reports via the country’s Ministry of Transport.

"The commission established by the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Kazakhstan aims to identify the causes of the recent air accident and develop recommendations to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Today, a meeting was held at the commission’s headquarters, chaired by Transport Minister Marat Karabayev, with the participation of all 17 international experts involved in the investigation.

During the meeting, a comprehensive work plan was outlined. The commission will visit the crash site in full force, conduct an inspection of the hangar where aircraft parts are being collected, and make a joint decision regarding the timeline for the recovery and analysis of the aircraft’s components," the commission said.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.