Yelo Bank visits families of martyrs and veterans in Shamakhi (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. As part of its ongoing social responsibility efforts, Yelo Bank employees visited the families of martyrs and veterans in the city of Shamakhi. The project aimed not only to bring joy with holiday gifts but also to provide moral support and solidarity ahead of the festive season.



During the visit, the team was warmly welcomed by each family, creating heartfelt and meaningful interactions. A recurring phrase from the families, "The Martyr's Gate is always open to visitors," deeply moved the team and underscored the importance of such initiatives.



Yelo Bank remains a dedicated supporter and initiator of corporate social responsibility projects in our country. The bank is committed to continuing its efforts to uphold our values and contribute to the well-being of our society.



