Georgia's new president to guard country's constitution and national interests - parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. From today, Georgia will have a president who will uphold the true will of the people and protect the Constitution, a president who will safeguard national values and interests, said Shalva Papuashvili, Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Trend reports.

He made the remarks during the inauguration ceremony of the newly elected president Mikheil Kavelashvili.

"Two weeks ago, on December 14, 2024, the presidential elections were held here in this hall under the new constitutional rules. The 300-member electoral college elected Mikheil Kavelashvili as the President of Georgia with 224 votes. Georgian political history shows that the position of president carries not only great honor but also great responsibility. Being president means being the head of state, not the ruler of the state; being a symbol of statehood and independence, not a political activist; being loyal to the country, not personal ambitions. This is the delicate line that some have struggled to see and easily crossed.

One answer to this was the firm and resounding declaration of unwavering will from 1,120,000 of our fellow citizens on October 26, which will now provide strength and support to the sixth president of Georgia. With this high level of trust, the new president’s role will be crucial in fostering national consensus, strengthening the constitutional order, and properly representing Georgia to the world," he concluded.