KLM flight makes emergency landing in Norway

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. A KLM Boeing 737 traveling from Oslo to Amsterdam was forced to make an emergency landing in southern Norway on Friday evening due to a technical issue shortly after takeoff, Trend reports.

The aircraft safely landed at Torp Sandefjord Airport at 7:14 p.m. local time, Norwegian police confirmed. All 182 people on board, including crew members, were unharmed.

The flight, which departed Oslo at 6:55 p.m., encountered trouble when passengers and crew heard a loud noise shortly after takeoff.

Local media reports suggest that the pilots observed smoke coming from the plane’s left engine. Upon landing, the aircraft reportedly became uncontrollable and veered off the runway, eventually coming to a stop on a grassy area. Despite the incident, no injuries were reported, and emergency crews quickly secured the scene.