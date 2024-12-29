AZAL crew members’ bodies transported to Azerbaijan’s II Alley of Honor for burial (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The bodies of the crew members of the Embraer-190 passenger plane, which was operating the Baku-Grozny flight, have been transported from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the Second Alley of Honor for a burial ceremony, Trend reports.

The crew members who died in the plane crash – pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyanin, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva – will be laid to rest at the Second Alley of Honor today.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.

On December 28, the bodies of the three crew members—Kshnyakin, Kalyaninov, and Aliyeva—along with the remains of 21 passengers, were transported back to Azerbaijan.