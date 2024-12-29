Second Alley of Honor gravesite receives AZAL crew members' bodies (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The bodies of the crew members of the Embraer-190 passenger plane flying Baku-Grozny have been moved from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the II Alley of Honor Burial, Trend reports.

Today, the crew members - pilots Igor Kshnyakin, Alexander Kalyanin, and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva, who were among the dead, will be buried in II Alley of Honor Burial in Baku.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to AZAL, flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the plane.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were taken to Azerbaijan.

“Black box” of the plane has been found and procedures are being carried out to analyze it in accordance with international aviation conventions. At the moment, an investigation into the causes of the crash is underway. Final conclusions will be made after all necessary research and data analysis is completed.