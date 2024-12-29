Mourners arrive at second Alley of Honor in Baku for AZAL crew members' funeral (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The bodies of the crew members of the Embraer-190 passenger plane flying Baku-Grozny have been delivered from Heydar Aliyev International Airport to the II Alley of Honor, Trend reports.

According to the information, state and government officials and public representatives arrived to participate in the funeral ceremony at the Second Alley of Honor.

The crew members died in the plane crash—pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva will be buried today in the II Alley of Honor.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the airplane.

On December 26, 14 injured and the bodies of four dead were brought to Azerbaijan.

The bodies of three crew members (pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva), as well as 21 passengers, were delivered on December 28.