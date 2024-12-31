Tajikistan set to attract additional financing for Rogun HPP construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 31. Tajikistan is set to attract additional financing for the ongoing construction of the Rogun Hydroelectric Power Plant (HPP), President Emomali Rahmon said during his address to the country's parliament, Trend reports.

Rahmon emphasized that the country is continuing its cooperation with several international financial organizations and development partners to raise a total of 33 billion somoni (approximately $3 billion), including grants totaling 12.5 billion somoni (around $1.15 billion), for the completion of the Rogun HPP project.

The president highlighted that over the past two years, more than 9 billion somoni ($823.8 million) from the state budget have been allocated for the construction of the Rogun HPP. He also urged authorities to expedite the completion of this critical infrastructure project.

Rahmon further noted that nine agreements have already been signed with six international donors, amounting to 10 billion somoni (approximately $915 million) to finance the project, with over 3 billion somoni ($275 million) provided in the form of grants. Funding for the project has been secured through 2025.

Rahmon pointed out that on December 17 of this year, the World Bank’s Board of Directors approved an initial grant of $350 million as part of the first phase of a program to assist Tajikistan in financing the completion of the Rogun HPP.

The Rogun HPP, located on the Vakhsh River, is planned to consist of six units, each with a capacity of 600 MW. Two units are already operational, with a third set to begin operation by 2025. Once completed, the plant will generate over 17 billion kWh of electricity annually, significantly boosting Tajikistan's energy supply.

Upon full operation, the Rogun HPP will provide electricity to nearly 10 million people in Tajikistan, helping to alleviate regular winter electricity shortages. Additionally, about 70 percent of the electricity generated will be exported at affordable rates to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.