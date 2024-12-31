President Tokayev calls for broader adoption of digital technologies in Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The government has to do effective work to ensure the progressive growth of the economy of Kazakhstan, the New Year's greetings of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev says, Trend reports.

"It is necessary to open new production facilities, improve business conditions, continue building roads, and solve problems in the public utilities sector. It is necessary to expand the use of digital technologies, including artificial intelligence. Strengthen support for our farmers. In all this work, the main goal is to improve the well-being of citizens,” Tokayev noted.

The President of Kazakhstan also said that Kazakhstan’s authority on the world stage has significantly strengthened, and significant summits of influential international organizations have been held in Astana.

"Thousands of athletes and foreign guests gathered for the World Nomad Games, organized at the highest level. The competitions demonstrated to the world the uniqueness and originality of the nomadic civilization. Thanks to the victories of Kazakhstani athletes, our turquoise flag fluttered in the arenas of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," he said.