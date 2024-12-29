Kazakh president awards those who aided AZAL plane passengers

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 29. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded a large group of citizens of Kazakhstan who demonstrated courage, professionalism and civic responsibility in rescuing passengers of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane near the city of Aktau, which was flying from Baku to Grozny on December 25, Tokayev's press service said in a statement, Trend reports.

It is reported that among those awarded are employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, doctors, police officers, employees of the Mangistau Regional Electric Grid Company and the Aktau International Airport.

On December 25, a passenger plane, an Embraer 190, belonging to Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), flying on the Baku-Grozny route, crashed 3 kilometers from Aktau airport.

A total of 67 people (62 passengers and 5 crew members) were on board the airplane.

On December 26, 14 victims and the bodies of four dead were delivered to Azerbaijan.

The bodies of three crew members (pilots Igor Kshnyakin and Alexander Kalyaninov and flight attendant Hokuma Aliyeva), as well as 21 passengers, were delivered on December 28.