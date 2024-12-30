Kazakhstan Railways earns high marks in ESG rating from S&P Global

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. On December 25, 2024, independent international ratings agency S&P Global awarded Kazakhstan's national railway company, Kazakhtstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), an ESG rating of 60 out of 100 in the Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), Trend reports.

This represents a significant improvement of 6 points from the previous year, where KTZ scored 54 points.

The average score for the "Transportation and Transportation Infrastructure" sector was 34 points, highlighting KTZ's notable performance in the industry.

KTZ's inclusion in the top 10% of over 300 transportation companies assessed by S&P Global underscores its strong commitment to sustainability and corporate responsibility. The improved ESG rating reflects the company's ongoing efforts to enhance its environmental, social, and governance practices, setting a positive example within the transportation sector.