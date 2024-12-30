Jimmy Carter, 39th President of United States, dies at 100

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30 . The 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter at the age of 100, Trend reports.

According to information, Jimmy Carter became the 39th President of the United States in 1977 and held the position for four years. In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize for "his tireless efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to stimulate economic and social development." He became the only U.S. president to receive the award at the end of his term.