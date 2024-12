Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The valuation of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan experienced a growth of 13.47 manat ($7.9), or 0.3 percent, by the conclusion of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold went down by 11.25 manat, or $6.6 (0.25 percent), compared to last week's figure, landing at 4,462 manat ($2,624).

Gold ounce value change December 16 4,510 manat ($2,652) December 23 4,463 manat ($2,625) December 17 4,507 manat ($2,651) December 24 4,455 manat ($2,620) December 18 4,496 manat ($2,644) December 25 4,448 manat ($2,616) December 19 4,436 manat ($2,609) December 26 4,466 manat ($2,627) December 20 4,416 manat ($2,597) December 27 4,476 manat ($2,632) Weekly average 4,473 manat ($2,631) Weekly average 4,462 manat ($2,624)

This week, the price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan grew by 0.23 manat (14 cents), or 0.46 percent. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver came in at 50.5 manat ($29.7), which is 0.82 percent or 0.4 manat (24 cents) less than last week's tally.

Silver ounce value change December 16 51.88 manat ($30.5) December 23 50.42 manat ($29.66) December 17 51.7 manat ($30.4) December 24 50.6 manat ($29.7) December 18 51.66 manat ($30.39) December 25 50.42 manat ($29.66) December 19 50 manat ($29.4) December 26 50.4 manat ($29.65) December 20 49.26 manat ($28.98) December 27 50.65 manat ($29.79) Weekly average 50.9 manat ($29.9) Weekly average 50.5 manat ($29.7)

This week, the price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan increased by 4.67 manat ($2.75), or 0.29 percent. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum rose by 20.9 manat, or $12.29 (1.01 percent), settling at 1,601 manat ($941.7) compared to last week's numbers.

Platinum ounce value change December 16 1,564 manat ($920) December 23 1,593 manat ($937) December 17 1,592 manat ($935) December 24 1,605 manat ($944) December 18 1,600 manat ($941) December 25 1,608 manat ($945.88) December 19 1,578 manat ($928) December 26 1,601 manat ($941.7) December 20 1,566 manat ($921) December 27 1,598 manat ($940) Weekly average 1,580 manat ($929) Weekly average 1,601 manat ($941.7)

The price for an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan went up by 5.55 manat ($3.26), or 0.35 percent, during this week. Meanwhile, the weighted average cost of an ounce of palladium increased by 0.31 percent, or 4.9 manat ($2.88), compared to the indicator of last week, amounting to 1,593 manat ($937).

Palladium ounce value change December 16 1,622 manat ($954) December 23 1,569 manat ($922.9) December 17 1,612 manat ($948) December 24 1,597 manat ($939) December 18 1,594 manat ($937.6) December 25 1,619 manat ($952) December 19 1,568 manat ($922.3) December 26 1,603 manat ($942.9) December 20 1,543 manat ($970.65) December 27 1,575 manat ($926) Weekly average 1,588 manat ($934) Weekly average 1,593 manat ($937)

