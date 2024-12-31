Azerbaijan Army holds range of events on Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. In accordance with the plan approved by the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, a series of events on the occasion of 31 December – Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis and New Year were held in all types of troops, Combined Arms Army, army corps, formations and special educational institutions within the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Festive events commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by a military orchestra was performed.

The speakers emphasized to the event participants the historical significance of Solidarity Day, highlighting its role in fostering national unity, a deep love for Azerbaijan, respect for spiritual values, and a strong attachment to the Motherland.

It was noted that on December 16, 1991, during a meeting of the Supreme Assembly of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, chaired by Heydar Aliyev, a decision was made to designate 31 December as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis. Following this, the Supreme Assembly appealed to the country's parliament, the Supreme Soviet, to adopt a corresponding legislative act in this regard. On December 25, the National Council of the Supreme Soviet of the Republic of Azerbaijan, taking into account the appeal, passed a law declaring 31 December as the Day of Solidarity of World Azerbaijanis.

The events highlighted the exceptional contributions of the founder of the modern Republic of Azerbaijan, the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the achievements of his worthy successor, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in continuing and advancing the political course set by the National Leader.

As part of the events, documentaries were screened for military personnel, and meetings with the servicemen were held. Additionally, cultural, mass, and patriotic events, as well as quizzes took place with the participation of local executive authorities, governmental and non-governmental organizations, veterans, and public representatives. Furthermore, within the project "Letter to a Soldier", letters were sent to the defenders of the Motherland.

The concert programs, organized by the Hazi Aslanov Army Ideological and Cultural Center, the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, and the creative teams from the regional cultural departments captivated the audience's interest.