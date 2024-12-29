Istanbul hosts event on 'Great Return' to Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Eastern Zangezur (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The Azerbaijan Theatre Association "Kharibulbul", operating in Türkiye, held an event in Istanbul titled "The Great Return to Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur" as part of the "Stronger Together" project, Trend reports via the country’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora.

The event was organized with the support of the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs, the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons, the Azerbaijan Diaspora Support Fund (ADDF), the Federation of Turkish-Azerbaijani Associations (TADEF), and the Turkish-Azerbaijani Society of Solidarity and Culture in Istanbul.

Besides, the event highlighted the 'Great Return' program carried out by the Azerbaijani government, discussing implemented and upcoming projects related to diaspora organizations in Türkiye and their growing number, and screened relevant footage.

Additionally, the event featured works by Azerbaijan Union of Artists member and expert on Azerbaijani folk art, Elnara Rasulova, were presented. These included thematic carpets such as "Father’s Legacy, Son’s Victory", "Iron Fist", "Lachin Heights", "One Nation, Two States… One Fist", "One Family, One Religion", replicas of ancient carpets from seven regions of Azerbaijan, preserved in world-renowned museums, as well as works by the head of the Theatre Union, Latafat Rafig, Turkish-Azerbaijani Theatre "Vision" artist Tariel Alizade, and artist-craftsman Fatma Abdal.

The artistic program included performances by soloist Vusala Askerova from the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, head of the music department at the "Kharibulbul" Cultural Center; Nazli Baghirova, head of the women’s organizations department at the Center; soloist Elena Golovina; Ashik Rena Guliyeva; as well as the "Gunash" choir and dance ensemble.

