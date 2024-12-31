Uzbekistan notes growth in electricity production

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 31. Uzbekistan produced 73.6 billion kWh of electricity from January through November 2024.

The data obtained by Trend from Uzbekistan’s Statistics Agency shows that the production volume has increased by 4.5 percent compared to the same period last year (70.4 billion kWh in January–November 2023).

At the same time, the country’s electricity production increased to 7 billion kWh in November 2024, compared to 6.3 billion kWh in October 2024.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan is set to commission five new thermal power plants with a total capacity of 4,183 MW by 2027.

These projects are being implemented under public-private partnerships and agreements with foreign companies. The construction of new power plants will improve the country's energy security and stabilize electricity supply for both the population and the economy.

By 2027, Uzbekistan will have 12 new state-of-the-art thermal power plants, with a total capacity of 7,057 MW.