Azerbaijan begins trial of those accused of spying for France

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The trial of Martin Ryan, who was arrested on charges of spying for France, has begun in a criminal case led by the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Martin Ryan was provided with an interpreter and a lawyer during his trial at the Baku Serious Crimes Court, presided over by Judge Elmin Rustamov. Martin Ryan was also taken out of the glass booth and seated next to his interpreter.

Representatives of the French and British embassies also participated in the trial.

The judge explained to the defendants their rights and obligations.

Later in the trial, the defendants' personal data was clarified.

Martin Ryan was born on April 25, 1988 in Clermont-Ferrand and has a higher education. He graduated from the University of Montpellier-3 in France, specializing in "international relations, military history and geopolitics". He has no criminal record and is single.

He was engaged in business in Azerbaijan. He supplied wine to Azerbaijan from abroad.

The court also noted that Martin Ryan, in addition to being a French citizen, is a British citizen.

The personal data of Azad Mammadli, who was arrested together with Martin Ryan, was also clarified.

It was said that Azad Mammadli was born in 1995 and graduated from the International Law Faculty of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations. He received his master's degree in France.

Azad Mammadli was a lawyer at the International Bank in 2019-2023, then moved to the UK and worked there. He was arrested 2 months after returning to Azerbaijan.

Azad Mammadli's lawyer filed a motion and demanded that the measure of restraint chosen for his client in the form of arrest be replaced by house arrest.

Martin Rian's lawyer asked to consider the criminal case in an open court session:

"As a lawyer and a citizen of Azerbaijan, we are in favor of considering this criminal case in an open court session. If the process is closed, then representatives of the country of which the client is a citizen will not be able to participate. Also, let the embassy representatives see how transparently the court proceedings are conducted in the courtrooms of Azerbaijan."

The trial is scheduled for January 6, 2025.

The trial will be held in open court. A. Mammadli's lawyer's motion for house arrest was not granted.

To note, Martin Ryan and others were arrested on December 4, 2023. Martin Rian, CEO of Mercorama LLC, was charged with espionage.

According to the indictment, Martin Ryan was used as a spy agent by employees of the French DGSE (General Directorate of External Security), who involved him in secret cooperation and were subsequently expelled from Baku as a "persona non grata".

Along with Martin Ryan, Azad Mammadli, a citizen of the Republic of Azerbaijan, will stand trial in this criminal case on charges of "high treason".

As is known, on December 20, 2023, the head of the French Directorate General of External Security (DGSE) Bernard Emier was dismissed from his post after exposing a large spy network and service failures.