Snam’s LNG terminal to boost Italy’s energy security, set for operation in Ravenna

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. The BW Singapore Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) has arrived in Italy and is set to begin operations in Ravenna in spring 2025, Trend reports.

After departing from Dubai, the unit is now at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo for technical finishing, including mechanical, electrical, and equipment adjustments. Following this, the unit will undergo gassing and cooling operations in Cartagena, Spain, before heading to Ravenna for final connection and verification activities.

Snam CEO Stefano Venier emphasized that the arrival of the FSRU marks a key step in Italy’s strategy to diversify its energy supply, enhancing energy security following the Russian-Ukrainian conflict. With the completion of the BW Singapore, Italy's total regasification capacity will reach 28 billion cubic meters, matching pre-war pipeline imports from Russia.

LNG now accounts for about 25% of Italy’s gas consumption. Snam also holds significant stakes in other major LNG terminals across the country, including those in Panigaglia, Adriatic LNG, OLT Toscana, and Piombino.