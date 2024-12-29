2025 declared as “Year of Inclusive Education” at UNEC

The Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) has officially designated 2025 as the “Year of Inclusive Education” in commemoration of the 10th anniversary of the UNEC Inclusive Education Center.

In recognition of this milestone, a series of initiatives and projects will be implemented throughout the year to promote the advancement of inclusive education, enhance the integration of individuals with disabilities into academic and social environments, and raise public awareness on this important issue.

The comprehensive action plan includes book presentations on inclusive higher education, exhibitions showcasing the creative works of individuals with disabilities, training sessions on modern inclusive education methodologies, and the organization of a TEDx Inclusive Forum.

Moreover, the UNEC Inclusive Education Support Organization will spearhead numerous initiatives to promote inclusive education.

Joint seminars, conferences, training sessions, and workshops on the theme of “Inclusive Education” will be conducted in collaboration with other higher education institutions. These efforts will be complemented by discussions aimed at improving educational opportunities for individuals with disabilities and fostering their social integration.

In addition, informative electronic booklets, video materials, and an array of innovative projects and news updates will be disseminated to a broad audience.

As part of the planned activities, meetings will be held to highlight the successful experiences of UNEC students and alumni with disabilities. Presentations will also focus on employment opportunities and their active participation in social and professional environments.