Kazakhstan announces hike in social benefits and pensions starting Jan. 2025

Kazakhstan Materials 30 December 2024 14:01 (UTC +04:00)

Madina Usmanova
ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has announced an increase in all types of state benefits and basic pension payments by 6.5% starting January 1, 2025, in line with the projected inflation rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The solidarity pension will rise by 8.5%, outpacing inflation by 2%.

Additionally, following a directive from the president, Kazakhstan will continue its phased increase in the minimum basic pension over five years, beginning in 2023. By 2027, the minimum pension will reach 70% of the country's subsistence minimum, while the maximum pension will rise to 120%.

Starting January 2025, the minimum basic pension will be raised from 65% to 70% of the subsistence minimum, amounting to 32,360 Kazakh tenge (approximately $69). The maximum pension will increase from 105% to 110% of the subsistence minimum, reaching 50,851 Kazakh tenge (about $107).

