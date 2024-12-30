Kazakhstan announces hike in social benefits and pensions starting Jan. 2025

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 30. Kazakhstan's Ministry of Labor and Social Protection has announced an increase in all types of state benefits and basic pension payments by 6.5% starting January 1, 2025, in line with the projected inflation rate set by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The solidarity pension will rise by 8.5%, outpacing inflation by 2%.

Additionally, following a directive from the president, Kazakhstan will continue its phased increase in the minimum basic pension over five years, beginning in 2023. By 2027, the minimum pension will reach 70% of the country's subsistence minimum, while the maximum pension will rise to 120%.

Starting January 2025, the minimum basic pension will be raised from 65% to 70% of the subsistence minimum, amounting to 32,360 Kazakh tenge (approximately $69). The maximum pension will increase from 105% to 110% of the subsistence minimum, reaching 50,851 Kazakh tenge (about $107).