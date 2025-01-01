About 10,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to these lands - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 1. About 10,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to these lands, said President Ilham Aliyev in his address on the occasion of the World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year, Trend reports.

"Nevertheless, the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur is progressing successfully. About 10,000 former internally displaced persons have already returned to these lands. The best conditions have been created for them. In general, more than 30,000 people live and work in liberated territories – both in the newly opened enterprises and social facilities, and in construction. Next year, of course, the number of citizens who will return there will increase significantly. I must also note that from 2021 to the present, Azerbaijan has allocated more than 19 billion manats for the restoration of Karabakh and East Zangezur, and the implementation of the Great Return Program will continue to be a priority for us," President Ilham Aliyev said.