Heydar Aliyev Foundation VP Leyla Aliyeva visits STEAM Innovation Center (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. Leyla Aliyeva, Vice President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, visited the STEAM Innovation Center, Trend reports.

The Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, briefed Leyla Aliyeva on the center's activities.

During her visit, Leyla Aliyeva closely observed the innovative technologies in use and the educational processes designed to foster students' creativity.

The STEAM Innovation Center was established to promote the development of science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM) in Azerbaijan. The center provides students with opportunities to enhance their knowledge and skills using modern technologies while also developing creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Leyla Aliyeva explored the center's advanced technologies, including robotics, 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and virtual and augmented reality laboratories. She also interacted with visiting students, reviewed their projects, and praised their work. She underscored the importance of innovations that can be applied across various fields.

Emphasizing the role of young people's achievements in science and technology, Leyla Aliyeva noted their significance for the country’s development.

Students shared their future plans, innovative ideas, and goals during the meeting.