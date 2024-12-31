Kazakhstan reveals plans for hydropower expansion by 2030

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 31. In East Kazakhstan, plans are underway to construct five hydropower plants by 2030, said Ermek Kosherbayev, Head of the East Kazakhstan region, Trend reports.

"The region aims to build 5 hydropower plants with a total capacity of 74.3 MW by 2030. Currently, 8 energy-producing organizations operate in the region, with a combined capacity of 1.6 GW, of which renewable energy sources account for 4 percent," Kosherbayev stated during a government meeting on transitioning to a green economy.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to enhance waste management systems. The region generates 145,000 tons of municipal solid waste annually, with 22 percent currently recycled.

A new project set to launch in 2025 will enable the sorting of 36,000 tons of waste annually, producing 10,000 tons of commercial bitumen and 10,000 tons of biofuel.

Additionally, industrial production in the region from January through October 2024 reached $3.99 billion at current prices, reflecting a 3.1 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023.