Period of temporary stay of Russian citizens in Azerbaijan reduced to 90 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. The period of temporary stay of Russian citizens in Azerbaijan has been reduced to 90 days, the corresponding decision was signed by Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

Thus, the period of temporary stay of citizens of the Russian Federation who arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan without a visa, and stateless persons permanently residing in the Russian Federation, may not exceed 90 days in one calendar year.

The decision comes into force on January 1, 2025.