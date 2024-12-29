Kazakhstan to send AZAL plane black boxes to Brazil for analysis

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Kazakhstan will send the black boxes from the crashed AZAL plane to the Brazilian Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aircraft Accidents (CENIPA), the Kazakh Ministry of Transport announced, Trend reports.

The decision was made by the Commission for the Investigation of the Aviation Incident, led by Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport Marat Karabayev.

“In line with the standards of Annex 13 of the Chicago Convention, the state conducting the investigation is responsible for ensuring the flight recorders are analyzed and for selecting the country to carry out their reading and decoding.

Kazakhstan ratified this convention in 1992 and is a member of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO). Following the provisions of this document, ICAO recommendations, and consultations with the aviation authorities of Azerbaijan and Russia, the commission decided to send the flight recorders to CENIPA in Brazil. This decision reflects Brazil’s status as the manufacturer of Embraer aircraft and its possession of the necessary technical capabilities, certified laboratories, and appropriate equipment for decoding black boxes,” the ministry said.