Uzbekistan to create even greater opportunities for business - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev

TASKENT, Uzbekistan, December 31. Even greater business opportunities will be created in Uzbekistan, the New Year's greetings of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev says, Trend reports.

Mirziyoyev noted that the country will continue to work to ensure the inviolability of private property and actively attract foreign investment.

The President of Uzbekistan also said that 2025 has been declared the Year of Environmental Protection and Green Economy in the country.

"Our main goal is to create a sustainable balance between the economic system and the environment around us," he said.