AFD reveals environmental projects in Uzbekistan’s Karakalpakstan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 31. The French Development Agency (AFD) is currently working on future projects in Karakalpakstan, next to the Aral Sea, with a focus on addressing the environmental challenges faced by Uzbekistan, AFD’s Country Director for Uzbekistan Olivier Grandvoinet told Trend.

"One of the main projects is planting trees. So far, 20,000 hectares of windbreak forest and halophyte plants have been planted in nine districts of Karakalpakstan with the help of technical help and a project implementation unit. AFD also wants to plant 5,000 hectares to encourage agroforestry and the growth of non-timber forest products (NTFPs), like fruits and roots that can be eaten. This will give the local people a steady way to make money and meet their needs for wood and medicine," he said.

According to him, another significant project focuses on the irrigation sector, where AFD is working to renovate irrigation canals in the lower Amu Darya basin, aiming to improve both infrastructure and water management. This project will address the needs of farmers and tackle challenges related to climate change, water scarcity, and land degradation. The renovation efforts could also include the introduction of water-saving technologies such as drip irrigation to support sustainable farming practices.

"Uzbekistan is growing fast and making significant progress in many areas, which requires support from international finance institutions such as AFD. I am convinced that AFD will continue to grow rapidly its portfolio and activities in very diverse sectors in response to the needs of the Uzbek authorities," Olivier Grandvoinet added.