Russian plane makes emergency landing in Tashkent

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 30. A Russian Aeroflot flight traveling from Fergana, Uzbekistan, to Moscow made an emergency landing at Tashkent International Airport, Trend reports.

According to a statement from Uzbekistan Airports, the landing was prompted by a medical emergency involving one of the passengers.

"Flight SU1971 on the Fergana-Moscow route made an unscheduled landing in Tashkent, designated as an alternate airport. The decision was made by the crew after one of the passengers experienced a health issue," the statement said.