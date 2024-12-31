Kazakhstan’s Arys welcomes new transport, logistics center

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 31. A new large transport and logistics facility named Mega-Agat has been put into operation in the city of Arys, Turkestan region of Kazakhstan, Trend reports.

The launch of the center is expected to help stabilize food prices and reduce transportation costs. Reports indicate that the complex spans 6 hectares. The warehouse facilities span 17,000 square meters, with 14,000 specifically reserved for the storage of dry goods. Ventilation systems for vegetables and perishable products occupy an additional 3,000 square meters. There are also access rail tracks and a freight transportation organization point.

According to Alisher Rustembek, the director of Mega-Agat, the project cost amounted to 4 billion tenge, which is approximately $7.6 million. The complex has been built in compliance with European standards and is equipped with modern technologies that meet high logistics requirements.

To note, earlier it was reported that on the site of "Mega-Agat" in the Turkestan region, the foundation was laid for the construction of a plant for the production of sunflower, cotton, and safflower oils. The cost of the automated extraction complex is 9 billion tenge, which equals approximately $17.1 million.