Pilots and crew members showed professionalism - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. I highly appreciate their (pilots – ed.) performance, professionalism and dedication, President Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“The pilots showed both professionalism and heroism, controlling the plane that was out of control in various ways. Of course, they were experienced pilots and knew that they would not be able to survive this emergency landing. However, they displayed tremendous heroism to save the passengers, and it is thanks to them that there are survivors in this plane crash. It is thanks to them that a section of the fuselage did not burn, and it is thanks to them that we can clearly say today that the plane was shot down by Russia,” the President noted.