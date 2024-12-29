Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 29. Oil prices have declined this week, Trend reports.

The average price of Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli field fell by $0.33 (0.44 percent) compared to last week and amounted to $75.25 per barrel. The maximum price during the period reached $76.12 per barrel, while the minimum price reached $74.26 per barrel.

Azeri Light crude oil price averaged $73.9 per barrel FOB at the Turkish port of Ceyhan this week, which is $0.37 or 0.5 percent less than last week. The highest price was $74.83 per barrel, and the lowest was $72.88 per barrel.

The URALS crude oil price averaged $0.09 (0.14 percent) lower than last week at $60.71 per barrel. The top price for URALS reached $61.63 per barrel, while the minimum price was $59.64 per barrel.

The benchmark Dated Brent crude oil average price fell by $1.08 (1.45 percent) to $73.06 per barrel. The highest price for Dated Brent reached $74.09 per barrel, and the lowest was $71.92 per barrel.